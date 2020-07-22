Coronavirus vaccine update | Serum Institute's CEO Poonawalla says vaccine likely to hit Indian market by Q1 2021

Serum Institute of India has said it will be starting trials of the COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca by the end of August and the vaccine may reach the market by first quarter of 2021.

In an interview with CNN-News18, Poonawalla on the timeline of the vaccine reaching the market said, "It's probably gonna be December and for first quarter of 2021. Because to reach all the parts of the country, it is going to take some time. So once you make a product to have it tested yourself in your company and then it goes CDI which is the national release in Kasauli and after that only can a batch be released to the public. All that of course is being expedited. So if you put all this together realistically large volumes for India will be the first quarter. But a few million doses will be available to the more immunocompromised like the healthcare workers. We are planning to have that by December."

The trials will be conducted on up to 5,000 Indian volunteers after getting the necessary nods, said Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer of the institute.

He said that the size of the trials would be determined by the statisticians later but it will be around 5,000.

Speaking about the dosage of COVID-19 vaccine, Poonawalla said that most vaccines need two to three doses. "First is the primer where you are protected 50-60 percent and the second dose gives protection beyond 70-80 percent," he said.

Asked whether the AstraZeneca vaccine has side effects, SII CEO said studies have shown that it is on par with most other vaccines side effects where people experience fever, headache and some swelling. "There are no severe side effects of this vaccine. I am very sure safety is not going to be an issue," he said.

The Pune-based company's chief executive further said that the company, which is the largest vaccine maker in the world, can make about 700 to 800 million doses of the vaccine annually. "We make around 300 million doses by December," he said, adding that if it is a two-dose vaccine, it will take at least 3 to 4 years to vaccinate everyone on the planet.

Poonawalla said that the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine is at least six months away from launch. "But a few million doses will be available to the more immunocompromised like the healthcare workers. We are planning to have that by December," he added.

Oxford University on Monday announced satisfactory progress with the vaccine, making it one of the leading ones among the dozens of vaccine candidates being developed around the world.

The varsity has tied up with Serum Institute of India (SII) to manufacture and supply the vaccine to India and over 60 other countries having a combined population of 3 billion, Poonawalla said.