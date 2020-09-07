Coronavirus vaccine update | Phase-III trials of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V to begin in India this month

India was among the 20 nations that were interested in being part of Sputnik V’s phase-III trials.

Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, has confirmed that the phase III clinical trials of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine will begin in India from September.

The third phase of the clinical trials of the Russian coronavirus vaccine will also be conducted in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Philippines, and Brazil, reported News 18.

Dmitriev also informed that the preliminary results of the Phase III Sputnik V trials will be published by October-November 2020.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The development comes as Russia had expressly shown interest in partnering with India to produce the COVID-19 vaccine. Besides, India was among the 20 nations that were interested in being part of Sputnik V’s phase-III trials.

After Russia registered Sputnik V as the world’s first COVID-19 vaccine on August 11 – jointly developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute and the Russian Defence Ministry – Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had expressed confidence in the efficacy of the vaccine even in the face of reasonable doubt.

During his visit to Moscow for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting, Singh had said he is confident the Russian coronavirus vaccine will be effective.

However, last week, the Lancet journal came out with a paper confirming that ‘Sputnik V’ has passed early tests and also produced an antibody response in all 76 participants, without any serious adverse effect.