Coronavirus vaccine update | Ocugen, Bharat Biotech to co-develop Covaxin for US market

Drug developers Ocugen Inc and Bharat Biotech on December 22 announced that they will be co-developing the latter's COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, for the United States' market.
"... The companies have signed a binding letter of intent (LOI) to co-develop Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate, COVAXIN, an advanced stage whole-viron inactivated vaccine candidate, for the United States market," the firms said in a statement.
As per the LOI, Ocugen will have US rights to the vaccine candidate and, in collaboration with Bharat Biotech, will be responsible for clinical development, registration, and commercialisation for the US market.
Also Read: BioNTech says can make mutation-beating coronavirus vaccine in six weeks
The companies have begun collaborating and will finalise details of the agreement in the next few weeks, according to the statement.
Ocugen has also assembled a Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board to evaluate the clinical and regulatory path to approval in the US market.
"COVAXIN utilises a historically proven approach to vaccine design... (it) offers a vaccine candidate that is different from other options currently available in the US market with potentially broader coverage against multiple protein antigens of the virus," said Harvey Rubin, M.D. Ph.D. of the University of Pennsylvania, a member of Ocugen’s Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board.
Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the New COVID strain
"The development and clinical evaluation of COVAXIN mark a significant milestone for vaccinology in India. COVAXIN has garnered interest from several countries worldwide for supplies and introduction and we are excited to collaborate with Ocugen to bring it to the US market," said Dr. Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech.
"... We have been very pleased with the safety and immunogenicity demonstrated by the Phase 1 and Phase 2 trials of COVAXIN and are encouraged with the progress of the Phase 3 trials in India," said Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder of Ocugen.
Read: Coronavirus vaccine update | Centre likely to buy 5 crore doses from Serum Institute
"We believe this unique yet traditional approach to vaccination holds great potential to appeal to a broad range of the population," Musunuri added.
Bharat Biotech is developing Covaxin with the Indian Council of Medical Research and has sought emergency-use authorisation from the Indian drug regulator. It announced the recruitment of 13,000 volunteers on December 22 and continued progress towards achieving the goal of 26,000 participants for the Phase-III clinical trials.