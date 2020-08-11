Russia announces world's first COVID-19 vaccine 'Sputnik V': Here's how it will work

Russia will register what it claims is the first coronavirus vaccine on August 12. The COVID-19 vaccine has been jointly developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute and Russia’s Defence Ministry and will be the first vaccine candidate against the novel coronavirus to get registered.

The vaccine is currently in its final stage (third stage) of testing. Once registered, the Mass production of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine is expected to begin in October. Russia’s junior health minister said that medical professionals and senior citizens will be the first to get vaccinated.

The COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by Gamaleya Research Institute and Russian Defence Ministry is a viral vector vaccine which is based on human adenovirus fused with SARS CoV-2’s spike protein to stimulate an immune response in the body.

While the country is preparing to register the potential coronavirus vaccine, several concerns have been raised against the fast-track approach.

Dr Anthony Fauci, United States’ top infectious disease specialist said, “I do hope that the Chinese and the Russians are actually testing a vaccine before they are administering the vaccine to anyone because claims of having a vaccine ready to distribute before you do testing I think is problematic at best.”

The World Health Organisation, too, had previously advised Russia to follow the guidelines and protocols to produce a safe and effective coronavirus vaccine. The warning came as Moscow moved swiftly to begin producing vaccine doses.