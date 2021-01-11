Coronavirus vaccine update | Four more COVID-19 vaccines to be rolled out in India: PM Modi

India has approved two COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on January 3 granted restricted emergency use authorisation for the Serum Institute of India (SII)’s ‘Covishield’ and Bharat Biotech’s ‘Covaxin’ vaccines against COVID-19. (Image: Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 11 said that four more coronavirus vaccines, apart from the two made-in-India vaccines that have already got the Drugs Controller General of India's nod, will be rolled out in India.

PM Modi said: “Besides two already approved made-in-India vaccines, four more in pipeline to be rolled out in the country.”

Two COVID-19 vaccines have so far been approved for emergency use by the DCGI, namely, Serum Institute of India (SII)’s ‘Covishield’ and Bharat Biotech’s ‘Covaxin’.

The Prime Minister further said that the two COVID-19 vaccines approved in India are far more cost-effective than foreign vaccines and have been developed as per the country’s needs.

While speaking about India’s mammoth COVID-19 vaccination programme that is set to begin on January 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said that public representatives will not be among the three-crore corona-warriors who will be vaccinated during the first phase of the drive.

He said: “Around three crore healthcare workers and frontline workers will be vaccinated in the first phase of vaccination. In the second phase, those above 50 years and those under 50 years with co-morbid conditions will be vaccinated.”

Notably, the Centre and not the states will be bearing the expense of vaccinating the three-crore healthcare and frontline workers during the first phase of the coronavirus vaccine rollout in India.

PM Modi said: “If you look at the number of health & frontline workers across all states, it stands at around 3 crores. It has been decided that state governments will not have to bear the expenses of vaccination of these 3-crore people in the first phase. Govt of India will bear these expenses.”

The prime minister last week had reviewed the status of Covid-19 and vaccine preparedness across states and union territories at a high-level meeting.

