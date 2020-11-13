Coronavirus vaccine | Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine volunteers complain of headache, hangover

The volunteers of Pfizer’s novel coronavirus vaccine candidate have complained of “severe” hangover, headaches, fever, and muscle pain among other side effects after receiving the first shot of the vaccine.

The side effects of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine were reported days after the US pharma giant and BioNTech - its German partner - announced that the vaccine candidate proved to be 90 percent effective in preventing coronavirus infection.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

Pfizer had enrolled over 43,500 volunteers from six countries to conduct the human clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. One of the Pfizer volunteers, Glenn Deshields, aged 44 years, reported ‘severe hangover’ like symptoms after getting the vaccine shot. However, he clarified, that the symptoms vanished quite soon.

Another volunteer, Carrie, who has received two shots of the coronavirus vaccine, has said she experienced “headache, fever, and body pain” after the first dose, which only worsened after her second one.

Notably, Pfizer is on track later to make its vaccine available soon for emergency use in the US

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here

(With agency inputs)