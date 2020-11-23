Coronavirus vaccine: Oxford, AstraZeneca say their candidate prevents average 70% people from getting COVID

British drugmaker AstraZeneca on November 23 said its COVID-19 vaccine candidate being developed by the University of Oxford has shown an average efficacy of 70 percent.

The potential vaccine against the novel coronavirus maybe around 90 percent effective, the company said citing interim analysis of results from late-stage clinical trials.

"No serious safety events related to the vaccine have been confirmed," AstraZeneca said.

"This vaccine's efficacy and safety confirm that it will be highly effective against COVID-19 and will have an immediate impact on this public health emergency," Pascal Soriot, AstraZeneca's chief executive, said in a statement.

AstraZeneca said one dosing regimen showed 62 percent efficacy when administered as two full doses at least one month apart. Another dosing regimen was 90 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 when given as as a half dose followed by a full dose at least one month apart.

In India, Serum Institute of India (SII) is conducting clinical trials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine against the virus.

Experimental vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna had shown around 95 percent efficacy.