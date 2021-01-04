Coronavirus vaccine India | Second dose of Covishield should be given within 4 to 6 weeks: DCGI

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), while granting permission to the Serum Institute of India to “manufacture for sale or distribution” of Oxford-AstraZeneca’s ‘Covishield’, said the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine should be administered between four to six weeks after the first dose.

The DCGI also highlighted data that suggests administration of the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine up to 12 weeks after the first dose is administered.

The DCGI’s permission document states that SII must ensure that a “factsheet for the vaccine recipient or attendant is provided prior to administration of vaccine."

The document read: “The second dose should be administered between 4 to 6 weeks after the first dose. However, there is data available for administration of the second dose up to 12 weeks after the first dose from the overseas studies.”

It further mentions that the Covishield vaccine must be used to immunise individuals aged above 18 years to prevent them from contracting the novel coronavirus disease.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The permission signed by Drug Controller General India VG Somani on January 3 clarified that permission to administer Covishield has been granted “for restricted use in emergency situation for COVID-19 subject to various regulatory provisions."

The SII has been directed to submit the safety, efficacy, and immunogenicity data from the ongoing clinical trials of the coronavirus vaccine for every fifteen days up to two months and every month thereafter till the trial concludes.

Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here

With ANI inputs