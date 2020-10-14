Coronavirus vaccine | Eli Lilly CEO says COVID may become ‘endemic’, spread even after vaccines are available

The COVID-19 pandemic will likely become "endemic" even after vaccines are available, according to Eli Lilly Chief Executive Officer (CEO) David Ricks.

"Not everyone will choose to be vaccinated, so this disease will become endemic and will continue to spread. Medicines like monoclonal antibodies could help prevent the worst parts of this illness," Rick told Bloomberg.

The best vaccines released early will not protect more than 50-60 percent of individuals who take them, he added.

US President Donald Trump was given an experimental antibody-based COVID-19 drug from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals when he was treated for the disease.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Also read: Donald Trump claims Regeneron’s COVID-19 treatment cured him - all you need to know

Eli Lilly is working on a similar antibody treatment, but paused clinical trials on October 14 due to a safety concern.

Ricks said Trump's treatment highlighted the role for antiviral therapies, especially for COVID-19 patients in high-risk categories.

"We're not competing with Regeneron. There are more patients than there is supply, so there really aren't enough competitors to really solve the pandemic," the Eli Lilly CEO said.

Emergency use authorisation of Eli Lilly's treatment by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) could days or weeks, Ricks added.

He also shared his thoughts on how the pandemic has changed the game of developing medicines and treatments.

"One thing that really has worked is being much less bureaucratic and regimented about regulatory interactions and really working as a team to move a medicine to patients. I hope elements of that will persist into other therapy areas. The world needs an Alzheimer’s medicine. We need new antibiotics. We need better drugs for diabetes and other serious conditions like cancer," he said.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.