Coronavirus vaccine | Distribution plan might include digital certificates, schools as booths: Report

The government's plan to distribute COVID-19 vaccines might include SMSes, QR code certificates and setting up booths at schools.

An expert group has discussed these features in its framework for immunising the country in 2021, according to a report by The Sunday Express.

At schools, booths might be set up, similar to the ones created during the election, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

India plans to vaccinate 20-25 crore people by July 2021, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on October 4.

The proposal by the National Expert Vaccine Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 includes generating QR codes after administering each dose of the vaccine, The Sunday Express reported.

Individuals can store their QR-based digital certificates of vaccination in a DigiLocker, a government facility, the report said.

"In the vaccination drive for COVID-19, one would be going below the facility level. When we say facility level, we mean either PHC or CHC or a health sub-centre or a district hospital; but in this case, you would be working on the analogy of conducting an election…Therefore, a sub-facility, maybe a school, like an election booth on a day of the election, will have to be roped in," sources told the paper.

The expert group has also decided to add a feature to the eVIN (Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network), which will track individuals who will be immunised.

The report said an electronic platform is being developed where vaccination appointments can be scheduled.

"This electronic platform enables one to schedule vaccination sessions; once a session is scheduled, then the system generates an SMS that is delivered to the beneficiary. It will have details of date, time and venue when he or she will be vaccinated," sources said.