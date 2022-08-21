English
    Coronavirus Update | India logs 11,539 Covid cases, active cases below one lakh mark

    The active cases comprise 0.23 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.59 per cent, the ministry said.

    PTI
    August 21, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST
    Representative image

    India on Sunday recorded 11,539 fresh coronavirus infections that pushed its tally to 4,43,39,429, while the number of active cases came down to 99,879, according to Union health ministry data.

    The toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 5,27,332 with 34 fatalities, including nine deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

    The active cases comprise 0.23 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.59 per cent, the ministry said. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.75 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 3.88 per cent, the ministry said.

    The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,37,12,218, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent, it said. So far, 209.67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive, it added.

    India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

    COVID-19 Vaccine

    Frequently Asked Questions

    How does a vaccine work?

    A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

    How many types of vaccines are there?

    There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

    What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

    Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

    India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year.

     
    PTI
    Tags: #Active covid 19 cases #coronavirus #Covid-19
    first published: Aug 21, 2022 09:55 am
