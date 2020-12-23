Coronavirus update | Delhi’s COVID-19 positivity rate is now below 1%, says Health Minister Satyender Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain said on December 23 that the COVID-19 positivity rate in the National Capital has slipped below one percent.

News agency ANI quoted him as saying: “Covid-19 positivity rate has fallen below 1 per cent in Delhi. Over 80,000 tests are being conducted every day.”

As per the state health bulletin 82,386 samples were tested on December 22.

Delhi recorded 803 COVID-19 positive cases on December 21 -- the lowest single-day rise in coronavirus infections since August 16. This was also the first time in 128 days that Delhi saw less than 1,000 cases being reported.

Delhi’s COVID-19 positivity rate was more than the national average through the months of October and November – after the festivities concluded. It finally dipped to 1.29 percent on December 21, as per the state health bulletin.

Satyender Jain that Delhi’s third wave of coronavirus is also slowing down but cautioned people that they still need to wear a mask and follow other COVID-19 protocols duly.

Commenting on the new strain of coronavirus discovered in the United Kingdom recently, he said Delhi authorities will be conducting door-to-door checking of those who returned from the country in the past two weeks and reiterated the importance of wearing face masks to avoid contracting the virus.