    Coronavirus Update | Active Covid cases in country decline to 1,842

    The total tally of Covid cases is 4.46 crore (4,46,82,530) and the death toll stands at 5,30,739, the data updated at 8 am stated.

    PTI
    January 28, 2023 / 10:22 AM IST
    (Image: AP)

    India saw a single day rise of 93 coronavirus infections, while the active cases have declined to 1,842, according to Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.

    The total tally of Covid cases is 4.46 crore (4,46,82,530) and the death toll stands at 5,30,739, the data updated at 8 am stated.

    The daily positivity has been recorded at 0.07 per cent while the weekly positivity is 0.08 per cent, it stated.

    The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate has increased to 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.