you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : Apr 10, 2020 07:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus status | India in 'cluster of cases' transmission phase, as per WHO situation report

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare also reiterated that there is no community transmission in the country yet, and hence no need to panic

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The latest situation report by the World Health Organisation (WHO) classifies India's transmission status as a 'cluster of cases'.

WHO's situation report classifies each country in a particular category depending on the mode of transmission and this classification is based on 'self-reporting' by that country.

report by NDTV earlier claimed WHO had erroneously categorised India in 'community transmission' phase in its latest situation report. However, it later told the publication that it has rectified this to 'cluster of cases'. It clarified that India has not yet entered the "community transmission" phase, according to the report.

Close

However, Moneycontrol could not independently verify the claims made in the NDTV report.

related news

Track this blog for LIVE updates on the coronavirus outbreak

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare also reiterated that there is no community transmission in the country yet, and hence there is no need to panic. People need to remain alert and aware, it said.

Over 6,700 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India so far, with the death toll at 206. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to interact with the chief ministers of all states on April 11 and is expected to discuss the matter of extension of the ongoing nationwide lockdown.

First Published on Apr 10, 2020 07:03 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #World Health Organisation

