Coronavirus pandemic | WHO's decision to suspend HCQ trial was a knee-jerk reaction: CSIR chief

Director General of Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Shekhar Mande, welcomed the World Health Organization's decision to resume anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) trial on COVID-19 patients.

Mande also said the decision to halt the hydroxychloroquine trial was take taken in haste and that WHO should have analysed the data before making the decision.

"I firmly believe that the WHO took the decision in haste. It was kind of a knee-jerk reaction and they should have actually analysed the data on their own before temporarily suspending the trials," Mande said.

"The WHO made the decision based on a study published in Lancet. The authors have themselves acknowledged severe limitations in their study," Mande told Times of India.

Mande, along with two leading Indian scientists — Anurag Agarwal of Delhi-based Institute of IGenomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB) and Rajeeva Karandikar of Chennai Mathematical Institute (CMI) — had questioned WHO's decision to suspend HCQ trials.



Last week the #COVID19 Solidarity Trial Executive Group implemented a temporary pause of the hydroxychloroquine arm of the trial, because of concerns about the safety of the drug. This decision was taken as a precaution while the safety data were reviewed.https://t.co/3mGO6fT41d

— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) June 3, 2020

Announcing resumption of HCQ trials, Director General of WHO, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on Wednesday tweeted, "Based on available data, the COVID-19 Solidarity Trial Data Safety & Monitoring Committee recommended there are no reasons to modify the trial protocol. The Executive Group endorsed the continuation of all arms of the Trial, including the use of hydroxychloroquine."