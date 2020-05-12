App
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : May 12, 2020 07:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | West Bengal transfers Health Secretary amid row over COVID-19 data

As per state notification, Narayan Swaroop Nigam, who was the Transport Secretary, has been named as his replacement

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Amid a row over discrepancy in the number of coronavirus patients in West Bengal, the state government has transferred Health Secretary Vivek Kumar to the Environment Department. As per a notification on May 11, Narayan Swaroop Nigam, who was the Transport Secretary, has been named as his replacement, India Today has reported.

The state government notification stated that Kumar will take charge as Principal Secretary of the State’s Environment Department.

The Centre had earlier criticised Bengal's handling of the COVID-19 outbreak, including the number of tests done and the mortality rate.

Close

The Inter-Ministerial Central Team, that visited the state to assess its coronavirus preparation, accused it of low testing rate and discrepancies in the number of cases reported.

Moreover, during the recent video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee accused the Centre of politicising the COVID-19 crisis. Additionally, she supported the extension of nationwide lockdown and criticised the Centre's decision to commence train services.

Till Tuesday, West Bengal had reported 2173 COVID-19 cases. A total of 499 people have been discharged and 1,674 are active coronavirus case. The state has reported 126 deaths.

The state has a mortality rate of 13.2 percent, by far the highest in any state.

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has claimed that removal of the health secretary suggests that "something was wrong with the state's handling of the pandemic".

Reacting to the development, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said, "After being questioned over the handling of the coronavirus outbreak, the health secretary has been shunted. This proves that the allegations were true and the state government is now trying to clean the mess by using scapegoats."

(With PTI inputs)

Click here for Moneycontrol's full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic

First Published on May 12, 2020 07:58 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India #west bengal

