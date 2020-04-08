App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2020 05:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic: UP govt orders sealing of hotspots in 15 districts with high number of COVID-19 cases

It has ordered home delivery of all essential items in these areas, and that all houses be checked and sanitised everyday

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Uttar Pradesh government on April 8 ordered a complete sealing of areas in 15 districts where the load of COVID-19 is high. State chief secretary RK Tiwari announced that the order will be implemented in 15 districts in the state — Agra, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Kanpur city, Varanasi, Shamli, Meerut, Bareilly, Bulandshahar, Basti, Firozabad, Saharanpur, Maharajganj and Sitapur.

The state government has decided to seal all hotspots where six or more cases of COVID-19 have been reported. It has also ordered home delivery of all essential items in these areas, and that all houses in these hotspots be checked and sanitised.

Track this blog for LIVE updates on the coronavirus outbreak

Close

"All unwanted passes to be cancelled, only people working in supply/manufacturing of essential goods and medical personnel to be allowed on the roads," the government noted in its order.

related news

Chief Secretary RK Tiwari told News18 that the decision has been taken due to the high load of cases reported from the hotspots.

“In an attempt to avoid community spread of COVID-19, the state government has decided to lock down the hotspots in 15 districts. People related to health and delivery services will be allowed to operate in these hotspots. Also, 100 percent home delivery of essential items will be ensured," he said.

Meanwhile, following the order, District Magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar Suhas LY said in a tweet, "No need for panic buying. Identified Hot spots shall be sealed and home delivery of essential commodities and services shall be available at all places in the district."

Over 5,000 cases of coronavirus infection have been reported in India, with the death toll having crossed 150.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 8, 2020 05:22 pm

tags #coronavirus #India

most popular

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

Cities that went all in on social distancing in 1918 emerged stronger for it

Cities that went all in on social distancing in 1918 emerged stronger for it

Explained | What makes hydroxychloroquine popular? Is it really effective against coronavirus?

Explained | What makes hydroxychloroquine popular? Is it really effective against coronavirus?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.