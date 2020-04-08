Coronavirus pandemic: UP govt orders sealing of hotspots in 15 districts with high number of COVID-19 cases

The Uttar Pradesh government on April 8 ordered a complete sealing of areas in 15 districts where the load of COVID-19 is high. State chief secretary RK Tiwari announced that the order will be implemented in 15 districts in the state — Agra, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Kanpur city, Varanasi, Shamli, Meerut, Bareilly, Bulandshahar, Basti, Firozabad, Saharanpur, Maharajganj and Sitapur.

The state government has decided to seal all hotspots where six or more cases of COVID-19 have been reported. It has also ordered home delivery of all essential items in these areas, and that all houses in these hotspots be checked and sanitised.

Track this blog for LIVE updates on the coronavirus outbreak

"All unwanted passes to be cancelled, only people working in supply/manufacturing of essential goods and medical personnel to be allowed on the roads," the government noted in its order.

Chief Secretary RK Tiwari told News18 that the decision has been taken due to the high load of cases reported from the hotspots.

“In an attempt to avoid community spread of COVID-19, the state government has decided to lock down the hotspots in 15 districts. People related to health and delivery services will be allowed to operate in these hotspots. Also, 100 percent home delivery of essential items will be ensured," he said.



Dear residents, No need for panic buying. Identified Hot spots shall be sealed and home delivery of essential commodities and services shall be available at all places in the district. We shall take strict action against rumour mongerers/spreaders

— DM G.B. Nagar (@dmgbnagar) April 8, 2020

Meanwhile, following the order, District Magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar Suhas LY said in a tweet, "No need for panic buying. Identified Hot spots shall be sealed and home delivery of essential commodities and services shall be available at all places in the district."

Over 5,000 cases of coronavirus infection have been reported in India, with the death toll having crossed 150.