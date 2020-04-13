Coronavirus pandemic | Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till April 30 ahead of PM Narendra Modi's address

Tamil Nadu has become the seventh state in India to extend lockdown till April 30.

Odisha, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Punjab, West Bengal and Telangana have also extended the lockdown till April 30.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation at 10 am on April 14 on the future course of action. The 21-day lockdown to contain COVID-19 ends tomorrow.

Palaniswami said the move was in line with the recommendations of medical and public health experts. In a meeting with PM Modi on April 11, he had expressed that he was in favour of extending the restrictions till the end of April, news agency PTI reported. The heads of several other states had also batted for the same in the meeting with the PM.

PM Modi had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown on March 24 in order to contain the spread of COVID-19.

