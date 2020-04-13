App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : Apr 13, 2020 05:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till April 30 ahead of PM Narendra Modi's address

It is the seventh state to announce an extension of the ongoing nationwide lockdown. Odisha, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Punjab, West Bengal and Telangana have also extended the lockdown till April 30.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Tamil Nadu has become the seventh state in India to extend lockdown till April 30.

Odisha, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Punjab, West Bengal and Telangana have also extended the lockdown till April 30.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation at 10 am on April 14 on the future course of action. The 21-day lockdown to contain COVID-19 ends tomorrow.

Close

ALSO READ: Total withdrawal, partial lifting or extension of lockdown? Here are a few possibilities

related news

Palaniswami said the move was in line with the recommendations of medical and public health experts. In a meeting with PM Modi on April 11, he had expressed that he was in favour of extending the restrictions till the end of April, news agency PTI reported. The heads of several other states had also batted for the same in the meeting with the PM.

PM Modi had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown on March 24 in order to contain the spread of COVID-19.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus lockdown | India plans to resume some manufacturing after April 15: Sources


(With PTI inputs)

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 13, 2020 05:20 pm

tags #coronavirus #India

most popular

NPS’ partial withdrawal rules: Here's all you need to know

NPS’ partial withdrawal rules: Here's all you need to know

MPC minutes: Virus’ ‘dance of death’, uncertainty on post-COVID-19 world and a promise to fire again

MPC minutes: Virus’ ‘dance of death’, uncertainty on post-COVID-19 world and a promise to fire again

India has enough HCQ capacity to serve demand, clinical trial outcome is crucial

India has enough HCQ capacity to serve demand, clinical trial outcome is crucial

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.