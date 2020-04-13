App
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : Apr 13, 2020 04:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | SC to modify order on free COVID-19 testing by pvt labs, may ask govt to decide on beneficiaries

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has filed an affidavit in the SC, wherein it said that the direction for free testing at private labs will work to the detriment of the country.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court has agreed to modify its April 8 order in which it had directed that free testing should be undertaken by public as well as private labs, LiveLaw has reported.

The decision follows an affidavit filed in the apex court by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) wherein it argues against SC's earlier order directing free COVID-19 tests to be conducted by private laboratories.

Track this blog for LIVE updates on the coronavirus outbreak 

On April 8, the Supreme Court issued interim directions to the Centre to make COVID-19 testing at all government and private laboratories free of cost.

The medical body has said in its affidavit that the court's April 8 order would work to the detriment of the country. It noted that 139 government labs are enabled for testing and that these are completely free of cost for all citizens.

The ICMR said that as of April 9, almost 146,000 tests had been conducted, of which only 12.7 percent had been done by private labs and over 87 percent had been conducted at government labs.

It explained that a price cap of Rs 4,500 had been put in place to regulate the test kits made available by private labs and to ensure that they do not exploit citizens.

First Published on Apr 13, 2020 03:34 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.