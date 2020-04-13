Coronavirus pandemic | SC to modify order on free COVID-19 testing by pvt labs, may ask govt to decide on beneficiaries

The Supreme Court has agreed to modify its April 8 order in which it had directed that free testing should be undertaken by public as well as private labs, LiveLaw has reported.

The decision follows an affidavit filed in the apex court by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) wherein it argues against SC's earlier order directing free COVID-19 tests to be conducted by private laboratories.

Track this blog for LIVE updates on the coronavirus outbreak

On April 8, the Supreme Court issued interim directions to the Centre to make COVID-19 testing at all government and private laboratories free of cost.

Read More | Make COVID-19 testing free in govt, private labs: Supreme Court to Centre

The medical body has said in its affidavit that the court's April 8 order would work to the detriment of the country. It noted that 139 government labs are enabled for testing and that these are completely free of cost for all citizens.

The ICMR said that as of April 9, almost 146,000 tests had been conducted, of which only 12.7 percent had been done by private labs and over 87 percent had been conducted at government labs.

Also Read | PM Modi's address on April 14: Total withdrawal, partial lifting or extension of lockdown? Here are a few possibilities

It explained that a price cap of Rs 4,500 had been put in place to regulate the test kits made available by private labs and to ensure that they do not exploit citizens.