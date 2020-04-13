Coronavirus pandemic | SC modifies COVID-19 order, says testing free only for those eligible under Ayushman Bharat

The Supreme Court has modified its April 8 order, making testing for COVID-19 free only for those eligible under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana and any other category of economically weaker sections of the society as notified by the government.

In its order on April 13, the court said, "The Government of India, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare may consider as to whether any other categories of the weaker sections of the society e.g. workers belonging to low-income groups in the informal sectors, beneficiaries of Direct Benefit Transfer, etc, apart from those covered under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana are also eligible for the benefit of free testing and issue appropriate guidelines in the above regard also within a period of one week."

It added that private laboratories can continue to charge the payment for testing of COVID-19 from those who are able to make payment of the testing fee as fixed by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The SC noted that private labs may issue necessary guidelines or set up a mechanism for reimbursement of the cost of free testing of COVID-19 undertaken by private labs.

The order followed an affidavit filed by the ICMR, challenging the court's April 8 order which directed the Centre to make testing for COVID-19 free at all private and government labs.

Adding that its previous order never intended to make testing free for those who could afford to pay the fee, the court said, "The order dated 08.04.2020 intended to make testing in private Labs of COVID-19 free for economically weaker sections of the society who were unable to afford the payment of testing fee as fixed by ICMR for COVID-19."