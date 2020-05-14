App
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 03:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Researchers develop Bluetooth-enabled thermometer with location-sharing feature

Initially, 1,000 thermometers will be manufactured and used for field trials


The coronavirus pandemic is giving way for a lot of new inventions, including foot-operated handwash machines. On similar lines, a team of researchers in Chennai’s National Hub for Healthcare Instrumentation Development (NHHID) have developed a Bluetooth-enabled thermometer.

In addition to tracking fever, the thermometer can also communicate with a smartphone app and share the location. The product will help authorities identify and isolate clusters of cases where fever, a common symptom of novel coronavirus infection, is prevalent.

“Due to the increasing cases of coronavirus, door-to-door screening is not feasible and that’s where the smart thermometer comes into play. It can monitor an individual's temperature and plan further steps without any external help," Dr Senthilvelan, an orthopedic surgeon who is behind this concept, said.

"After being linked to a smartphone's via Bluetooth, the thermometer will show an individual's location on the app. Like any thermometer, one can self-examine and the results would show on the smartphone. And if the person has a fever, the data and location are sent to the server” Dr Senthilvelan added.

related news

The team of developers partnered with a Bengaluru-based firm Triphase technology for manufacturing. Initially, 1,000 thermometers will be manufactured, DNA has reported. Extensive field trials would be conducted.

Researchers believe that this product can be useful in the long run and its use should be seen beyond the current COVID-19 situation as many infections result in fever as one of the major symptoms.

"We are also working on another bio-medical device prototype that can monitor vital signs and share the data to the server- It will enable near-live consultancy,” Prof S. Muttan, Coordinator of NHHID, Anna University said.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic

First Published on May 14, 2020 03:57 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India

