App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 03:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | President Ram Nath Kovind to forego 30% of his salary for a year

Earlier in March this year, he had contributed a month’s salary to the PM-CARES Fund

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
President Ram Nath Kovind (Image- Reuters)
President Ram Nath Kovind (Image- Reuters)

President Ram Nath Kovind has decided to forego 30 percent of his salary for a year in light of the COVID-19 outbreak. Earlier in March this year, he had contributed a month’s salary to the PM-CARES Fund.

The move is a part of steps taken to make more resources available for COVID-19 relief measures, as per a statement from the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"The President has given instructions to the Rashtrapati Bhavan to set an example by economising the expenditure, making optimal usage of resources and dovetailing the saved money to combat Covid-19 and mitigate the people’s economic plight," the statement said.

Close

It added, "In the President’s estimation, this will be a small but significant contribution to realise the government’s vision of making India self-reliant (Atmanirbhar) and energise the nation to take up the challenge to fight the pandemic and continue our journey for development and prosperity simultaneously."

related news

The Rashtrapati Bhavan will be undertaking the following measures to reduce its expenditure:

> No new capital works will be taken up in FY21. Only the ongoing works will be completed.

> Repair and maintenance work will be minimised to only ensure proper upkeep of assets.

> Substantial reduction in use of office consumables.

> Purchase of the Presidential Limousine, used for ceremonial occasions, will be deferred.

> Domestic tours and programmes to be substantially reduced to follow the social distancing norms and minimise expenditure. Instead, the President will rely more on technology to reach out to people, the Rashtrapati Bhavan has said.

> Consumption during ceremonial occasions such as At-Home ceremonies and state banquets to be minimised.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 14, 2020 03:51 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #Ram Nath Kovind

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Here are three measures FM Sitharaman has announced for migrant workers

Here are three measures FM Sitharaman has announced for migrant workers

Sanofi walks back after saying US would get coronavirus vaccine first

Sanofi walks back after saying US would get coronavirus vaccine first

Atmanirbhar Bharat package: NABARD to provide Rs 30,000 crore additional refinancing for farmers, says FM

Atmanirbhar Bharat package: NABARD to provide Rs 30,000 crore additional refinancing for farmers, says FM

most popular

COVID-19 | The economic package must promote jobs in rural sector

COVID-19 | The economic package must promote jobs in rural sector

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.