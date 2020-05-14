Coronavirus pandemic | President Ram Nath Kovind to forego 30% of his salary for a year

President Ram Nath Kovind has decided to forego 30 percent of his salary for a year in light of the COVID-19 outbreak. Earlier in March this year, he had contributed a month’s salary to the PM-CARES Fund.

The move is a part of steps taken to make more resources available for COVID-19 relief measures, as per a statement from the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"The President has given instructions to the Rashtrapati Bhavan to set an example by economising the expenditure, making optimal usage of resources and dovetailing the saved money to combat Covid-19 and mitigate the people’s economic plight," the statement said.

It added, "In the President’s estimation, this will be a small but significant contribution to realise the government’s vision of making India self-reliant (Atmanirbhar) and energise the nation to take up the challenge to fight the pandemic and continue our journey for development and prosperity simultaneously."

The Rashtrapati Bhavan will be undertaking the following measures to reduce its expenditure:

> No new capital works will be taken up in FY21. Only the ongoing works will be completed.

> Repair and maintenance work will be minimised to only ensure proper upkeep of assets.

> Substantial reduction in use of office consumables.

> Purchase of the Presidential Limousine, used for ceremonial occasions, will be deferred.

> Domestic tours and programmes to be substantially reduced to follow the social distancing norms and minimise expenditure. Instead, the President will rely more on technology to reach out to people, the Rashtrapati Bhavan has said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

> Consumption during ceremonial occasions such as At-Home ceremonies and state banquets to be minimised.