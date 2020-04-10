Coronavirus pandemic | Over 27,000 cases registered for violating lockdown, quarantine orders since March 23: Maharashtra Police

As many as 27,432 cases related to COVID-19 were registered under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) as of April 8 morning, according to a circular released by Maharashtra Police. A total of 1,886 arrests were made by the police in different cases pertaining to violation of orders related to COVID-19, of which 161 have been nabbed for assaulting police personnel.

The circular noted that around 438 people were found to be in violation of quarantine measures that were put in place in a bid to control the spread of COVID-19. Also, 15 cases were registered in the state for a violation of visa norms (under the Foreigners Act).

Meanwhile, over 58,000 calls were made to the police emergency helpline-100 in a span of around 15 days. Fines to the tune of over Rs 95.5 lakh have since been imposed and over 12,000 vehicles have been impounded.

A nationwide lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24, amid the country's efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus. Several states have sealed districts and hotspots where a higher number of cases of COVID-19 have been reported, while many others have made wearing masks in public spaces mandatory to minimise transmission of the virus.

PM Modi will reportedly interact with chief ministers of various states on April 11 to discuss the lifting of the lockdown. This comes at a time when several states have hinted at a possible extension. The number of COVID-19 cases in India has now crossed 6,400, with nearly 200 deaths across the country, as per data on the Health Ministry website.