you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : May 18, 2020 10:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Number of COVID-19 cases in India breaches the 1 lakh mark: Reports

Over 3,000 deaths due to COVID-19 have already been recorded across India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The number of COVID-19 positive cases in India has crossed the 1 lakh mark as of this evening, as per worldometer.

This comes as the country has entered the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown. On May 17, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued fresh guidelines for the latest phase of the lockdown, leaving the delineation of zones based on caseload up to the respective state governments.

Track this blog for LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic 

Close

Over 3,000 deaths due to COVID-19 have already been recorded across India.

related news

Maharashtra continues to report the highest number of infections, with over 33,000 positive cases of coronavirus, while Gujarat and Tamil Nadu have the second and third highest case burden respectively, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 announced the 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown has been extended thrice since then as the country continues to witness a rise in the number of infections.

Globally, over 4.6 million cases of the infection have been recorded, with around 311,000 deaths, as per the numbers on the World Health Organisation's (WHO) COVID-19 dashboard.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here

tags #coronavirus #India

