Coronavirus pandemic | Not having Aarogya Setu app could land Noida residents in jail

Residents of Noida and Greater Noida will have to pay a heavy price if found sans the Aarogya Setu application. Not having the app has been made a punishable office. The punishment could be fine or jail. Additionally, the order applies even to those entering the city.

According to a report in The Indian Express, Akhilesh Kumar, DCP Law and Order, said those who own smartphones but haven't installed the contact-tracing application can be booked under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). "A judicial magistrate will decide if the person will be tried, fined or left with a warning,” Kumar said.

Section 188 of IPC deals with disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant. A person can be imprisoned for up to six months or fined up to Rs 1,000.

Kumar, however, said if people download the Aarogya Setu app on the spot, no action would be taken against them. "We are doing this so that people take the order seriously and download the application. But if they fail to download the app despite repeated warnings, we will have to take action,” Kumar added.

"If someone does not have mobile data, we will give them hotspot so that they can download the app," the DCP said, adding that police will conduct random checks during patrol duty.

Aarogya Setu is a mobile application developed by the central government to assist people in the fight against COVID-19.