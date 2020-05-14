App
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 09:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic: New study finds bowel abnormalities in COVID-19 patients

According to the researchers, more studies are required to clarify the cause of bowel abnormalities in these patients, and to determine whether COVID-19 plays a direct role in bowel or vascular injury.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

According to a study published in the journal Radiology, researchers have found another way in which the novel coronavirus can affect a human body, The Indian Express has reported.

Researchers studied  412 novel coronavirus patients, of which 17 percent underwent cross-sectional abdominal imaging — ultrasounds, CT scans.

"Of those who underwent cross-sectional abdominal imaging, bowel abnormalities were seen in 31 percent CT scans (3.2 percent of all patients) and the abnormalities were comparatively more frequent in intensive care unit (ICU) patients," the study said.

Track this blog for live updates on coronavirus pandemic

"The study found bowel abnormalities in patients with COVID-19, more commonly in critical patients who went admitted to the ICU. Some findings were typical of bowel ischemia, or dying bowel, and in those who had surgery, we saw small vessel clots beside areas of dead bowel," Dr Rajesh Bhayana of Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, said in a statement issued by the Radiological Society of North America.

"ICU patients can develop bowel ischemia for other reasons, however, we know that COVID-19 can lead to clotting and small vessel injury. Hence,  bowel might also be affected by this,” Dr Bhayana added.

Bowel ischemia is a condition where blood flow through the major arteries that supply blood to your intestines slows or stops.

According to the researchers, more studies are required to clarify the cause of bowel abnormalities in these patients, and to determine whether COVID-19 plays a direct role in bowel or vascular injury.

“Our study is preliminary and elaborate study is needed to understand the cause of bowel findings in these patients,” Dr Bhayana added.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic

First Published on May 14, 2020 09:10 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19

Social distancing is no reason to stop service learning – just do it online

RSS-backed Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh calls for nationwide protest against new labour laws

Karnataka government clears APMC ordinance

COVID-19 | The economic package must promote jobs in rural sector

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

