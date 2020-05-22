Coronavirus pandemic | MHA allows select category of stranded OCI cardholders to return to India

The government had on May 7 suspended visas for all foreigners and also banned OCI cardholders from entering the country.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on May 22 allowed some Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders who are stranded abroad to return to the country.
The ministry has relaxed the visa and travel restrictions that were put in place following in the coronavirus outbreak.
On May 7, the Home Ministry suspended all visas for foreign nationals and the visa-free travel for Indian-origin people till restrictions on travel to and from India remained in place.
Most OCI cardholders are allowed visa-free travel to India.
India also suspended commercial domestic and international flights till May 17. The ban was later extended along with the lockdown.
On May 21, the government decided to resume some domestic flights from May 25, six days before Phase 4 of the lockdown runs out.
