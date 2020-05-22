App
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : May 22, 2020 03:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | MHA allows select category of stranded OCI cardholders to return to India

The government had on May 7 suspended visas for all foreigners and also banned OCI cardholders from entering the country.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on May 22 allowed some Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders who are stranded abroad to return to the country.

The ministry has relaxed the visa and travel restrictions that were put in place following in the coronavirus outbreak.

Minor children born to Indian nationals abroad and holding OCI cards, OCI cardholders who wish to return on account of family emergencies, couples with a permanent residence in India and where one spouse is an OCI cardholder while the other is an Indian national and university students who are OCI cardholders (not legally minors) but whose parents are citizens of India and reside here have been allowed to come to India.

On May 7, the Home Ministry suspended all visas for foreign nationals and the visa-free travel for Indian-origin people till restrictions on travel to and from India remained in place.

Most OCI cardholders are allowed visa-free travel to India.

India also suspended commercial domestic and international flights till May 17. The ban was later extended along with the lockdown.

On May 21, the government decided to resume some domestic flights from May 25, six days before Phase 4 of the lockdown runs out.

First Published on May 22, 2020 03:24 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #Ministry of Home Affairs

