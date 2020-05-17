App
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : May 17, 2020 07:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Lockdown 4.0: Aarogya Setu app, thermal screening mandatory for all employees in workplaces

Those in charge of the workplace told to ensure social distancing, adequate gaps between shifts, staggering lunch breaks of staff

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday extended the nationwide lockdown till May 31, 2020.

In an order, the government encouraged organisations to adopt the practice of work from home.

"For those who must work from the office, staggering of work business hours shall be followed in offices, shops, markets and industrial and commercial establishments," the order said, adding that offices must be frequently sanitized.

Workplaces should also have the provision of thermal screening, hand wash. Additionally, those in charge of the workplace shall ensure social distancing, adequate gaps between shifts and staggering the lunch breaks of staff.

related news

Employers have been also asked to ensure that all workers, with compatible smartphones, must download Aarogya Setu app.

The order also states that those above 65 years of age with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children must remain indoors, except for essential and health services.

tags #coronavirus #India

