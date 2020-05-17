App
Last Updated : May 17, 2020 07:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Lockdown 4.0: Demarcation of Red, Green and Orange Zones will now be decided by states

Moreover, within Red and Orange Zones, Containment and Buffer Zones will be demarcated by district authorities

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday extended the nationwide lockdown till May 31, 2020.

In the order, MHA noted that delineation of Red, Green and Orange Zones will now be decided by state governments.

"The delineation of Red, Green and Orange Zones will be decided by the respective states and Union Territories, after taking into consideration the parameters shared by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW)," the order said.

Moreover, within Red and Orange Zones, Containment and Buffer Zones will be demarcated by district authorities.

The order further states that only essential commodities will be allowed in Containment Zones.

The night curfew will also remain in force from 7 pm to 7 am, except for essential commodities.

First Published on May 17, 2020 07:43 pm

tags #coronavirus #India

