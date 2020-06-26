App
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2020 07:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Kerala doctor develops herbal mask to contain spread of COVID-19

Kerala Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran has been using Ayur Mask since it was developed.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational picture
Representational picture

The Government Ayurveda College in Kerala has unveiled a medicinal face mask called ‘Ayur Mask’, which helps in containing the spread of the COVID-19 infection.  These masks will be mass-produced soon.

Associate professor at the college and district head of Ayurveda Medical Association of India, Dr Anand, developed the mask, which is made of handloom threads soaked in a herbal mix. Kerala Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran has been using Ayur mask since it was developed, reported News18.

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja was also gifted Ayur masks. Over 10,000 masks have been sold in a short span of time.  After mass production, the masks will hit the market and Kudumbashree Mission has been entrusted to take care of the distribution of Ayur Mask in Kerala.

The number of COVID-19 cases in India increased by a record 17,296 in 24 hours for the first time on Friday pushing the total tally to 4,90,401, over half of which have been reported from 10 cities and districts, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll climbed to 15,301 with 407 new fatalities. This was the seventh day in a row that India registered over 14,000 cases.

Delhi, Chennai, Thane, Mumbai, Palghar, Pune, Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Ahmedabad and Faridabad are 10 districts and cities that reported a larger number of COVID-19 cases between June 19 and June 25, contributing to 54.47 per cent of the total caseload, a health ministry official said.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Jun 26, 2020 07:53 pm

tags #Ayur Mask #coronavirus #India #Kerala

IMF chief Georgieva says coronavirus crisis could ultimately test $1 trillion war chest

Coronavirus wrap June 26: 14-day lockdown in Guwahati; international flights to remain suspended till July 15

Oil dips on rise in US coronavirus cases, set for weekly fall

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

