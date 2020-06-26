Coronavirus pandemic | Kerala doctor develops herbal mask to contain spread of COVID-19

The Government Ayurveda College in Kerala has unveiled a medicinal face mask called ‘Ayur Mask’, which helps in containing the spread of the COVID-19 infection. These masks will be mass-produced soon.

Associate professor at the college and district head of Ayurveda Medical Association of India, Dr Anand, developed the mask, which is made of handloom threads soaked in a herbal mix. Kerala Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran has been using Ayur mask since it was developed, reported News18.

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja was also gifted Ayur masks. Over 10,000 masks have been sold in a short span of time. After mass production, the masks will hit the market and Kudumbashree Mission has been entrusted to take care of the distribution of Ayur Mask in Kerala.

The number of COVID-19 cases in India increased by a record 17,296 in 24 hours for the first time on Friday pushing the total tally to 4,90,401, over half of which have been reported from 10 cities and districts, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll climbed to 15,301 with 407 new fatalities. This was the seventh day in a row that India registered over 14,000 cases.

Delhi, Chennai, Thane, Mumbai, Palghar, Pune, Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Ahmedabad and Faridabad are 10 districts and cities that reported a larger number of COVID-19 cases between June 19 and June 25, contributing to 54.47 per cent of the total caseload, a health ministry official said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

(With inputs from PTI)