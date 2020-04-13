Coronavirus pandemic | Industries in Maharashtra's 'green zone' may get permission to start manufacturing soon: Report

Soon, industries in Maharashtra's 'green zones' may get the green light to start manufacturing subject to them following certain precautionary measures, sources told CNN-News18.

State Industries Minister Subhash Desai, at a high-level meeting today, reportedly gave the directions to classify areas into 'green', 'orange' or 'red' zones. This process of classification into zones based on the number of COVID-19 positive cases in an area is likely to be completed in two days, sources told CNN-News18.

Permission will be granted to industries across Maharashtra, barring those located in Mumbai and Pune.

Earlier, reports had suggested that the Centre is likely to categorise the country into similar zones on the basis of the number of COVID-19 cases, in order to allow limited services to function in the relatively safer zones.

The manufacturing sector in India, in general, and in Maharashtra, in particular, has taken a hit due to the novel coronavirus outbreak and the consequent nationwide lockdown. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had, on March 24, announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown, a move aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown is supposed to conclude on April 14, although many states have already announced an extension, including Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray explained the contours of the plan in a live webcast, adding that while the restrictions would be eased in certain areas in the state during the extended period, they would become stricter in others. Maharashtra has reported more than 2,000 active COVID-19 cases.