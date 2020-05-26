App
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 06:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Indian-American couple develops portable ventilator costing Rs 7,500

Developed at the Georgia Institute of Technology, the ventilator uses electronic sensors and computer control to manage parameters such as respiration rate, tidal volume, inspiration and expiration ratio, and pressure on the lungs.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

An Indian-American couple in the United States has developed a low-cost portable ventilator to help doctors in developing countries, including India, to treat novel coronavirus patients.

The ventilator, Open-AirVentGT, has been developed to address acute respiratory distress syndrome, a common health complication among COVID-19 patients.

The doctor couple, Devesh Ranjan and Kumuda Ranjan, developed the emergency ventilator from concept to prototype in three weeks.

According to a Scroll report, the ventilator, developed at the Georgia Institute of Technology, uses electronic sensors and computer control to manage parameters such as respiration rate, tidal volume, inspiration and expiration ratio as well as pressure on the lungs.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Devesh, who is a professor and associate chair in the Georgia Tech’s George W Woodruff School of Mechanical Engineering, said if manufactured in large quantity, the cost of each ventilator can be reduced to less than $100 (roughly Rs 7,500).

"A ventilator of this type in the United States costs $10,000 (around Rs 7.5 lakh) on an average," Devesh said.

“The goal of this project was to make a low-cost makeshift ventilator that gives controls to the physician,” Kumuda said, adding that a global shortage of ventilators is likely because of the massive spread of the novel coronavirus.

Devesh added that the ventilator has been developed to make healthcare affordable and accessible.

“We wanted to develop a low-cost ventilator, which can be manufactured easily using the already available supply chain in India. And the feasibility in production can help address the impact of COVID-19 pandemic,” Devesh said.

A Singapore-based Renew Group is developing a product from the prototype. Company head Ravi Sajwan said, "We are collaborating with a group of companies and affiliates who are committed to fast-track the manufacture and distribution of Open-AirVentGT to hospitals and remote facilities in underprivileged countries, including India, Vietnam, Sri Lanka and Cambodia."

Follow Moneycontrol's full coverage on the coronavirus pandemic here

First Published on May 26, 2020 06:27 pm

