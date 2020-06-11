Coronavirus pandemic | India surpasses UK's COVID-19 tally

Struggling to contain the spread of coronavirus, India has surpassed United Kingdom's tally of 2,91,409 reported cases, becoming the fourth worst-hit country.

Now India is below Russia, Brazil and the United States in terms of total COVID-19 cases.

Unites States is the worst-hit country with 2,071,489 total cases and 115,291 deaths. The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 7,515,332 and 420,493 people have died so far.

India's first serosurvey on COVID-19 spread has found that lockdown and containment measures were successful in preventing a rapid rise in infections, but a large proportion of the population still remains susceptible, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director-General Balram Bhargava said.

"India is not in community transmission. We have to continue with our strategy of testing, tracing, tracking, quarantine and containment measures; we should not give up our guard on these,” he said.

India on June 11 reported 9,846 fresh cases and 366 deaths due to COVID-19.

