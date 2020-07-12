Coronavirus pandemic | India now accounts for about 12% of daily fresh COVID-19 cases globally

India has recorded 28,637 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, as per the latest update from the Health Ministry. The country's total coronavirus case tally soared to nearly 8.5 lakh.

As on July 11, India had 27,114 new coronavirus cases, as against a global daily rise of 2,14,741 as per numbers by Worldometer — this means the country accounts for about 12.6 percent of the total global case count on a daily basis.

For the past few days, India has been witnessing a daily rise of over 22,000 cases. It has been contributing over 10 percent of daily fresh COVID-19 cases to the global tally since around June 30.

Track this blog for LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

However, the health ministry has said a total of 5,34,620 people have recovered from COVID-19 and active cases stand at 2,92,258. It added that the country's coronavirus recovery rate has increased to 62.93 percent, and 19,235 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Across the country, 1,15,87,153 total tests have been conducted till date, the ministry added.

With nearly 8.5 lakh coronavirus cases and 22,674 deaths due to the infection, India is currently the third worst-affected country, only after the United States and Brazil. The health ministry has emphasised that over 70 percent of the deaths due to the infection occurred due to comorbidities.