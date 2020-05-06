App
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : May 06, 2020 05:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Hackers attacking COVID-19 research: US, UK issue joint alert

The joint warning assumes significance as hackers have increased attempted cyber-attacks amid the ongoing pandemic

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational image (Max Pixel)
Representational image (Max Pixel)

The United States and United Kingdom have claimed that attempts have been made to hack into research done by pharmaceutical companies, medical groups and universities involving coronavirus.

A joint alert from the US Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre said Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) groups are "actively targeting organisations involved in both national and international COVID-19 responses".

A Bloomberg report quoting the alert, released on Tuesday, stated, "The APT hackers, who couldn't be identified, may seek to obtain intelligence on national and international healthcare policy, or acquire sensitive data on COVID-19-related research."

ATP term refers to sophisticated hackers who are typically backed by a nation-state.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

The joint warning assumes significance as hackers have increased attempted cyber-attacks amid the ongoing pandemic. Cyber criminals have attacked hospitals with ransomware, and suspected nation-state actors have targeted World Health Organization (WHO) officials. Hackers have also sought to capitalize on the pandemic, by using lures related to the crisis in “phishing” emails and espionage campaigns.

"The APT groups frequently target organizations in order to collect bulk personal information, intellectual property, and intelligence that aligns with national priorities,” the alert said, adding that organizations that play a role in research related to the coronavirus are attractive targets for hackers.

The alert further stated that hackers use a technique called “password spraying” to breach computer networks, essentially trying common passwords against a large number of accounts.

“This technique allows the attacker to remain undetected by avoiding rapid or frequent account lockouts,” the alert said. “These attacks are successful because, for any given large set of users, there will likely be some with common passwords.”

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

First Published on May 6, 2020 05:56 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Cyber Crime #UK #US #world

