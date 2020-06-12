Coronavirus pandemic | Gurugram sees highest doubling rate of COVID-19 cases among worst-hit districts: Report

Cases of COVID-19 in Haryana's Gurugram district are doubling in roughly seven days, as per a report by Hindustan Times. The district reportedly has the highest doubling rate (of coronavirus cases) among the 20 worst-hit ones (in terms of case load) across India.

Throughout the month of May, Gurugram's doubling rate was around a week, as opposed to 36 days taken by COVID-19 cases to double in the district near the last week of April.

As on June 11, 191 new cases have been reported in the district taking the total number of infected patients to 2,737. Haryana has reported nearly 6,000 cases of COVID-19 so far, with the death toll due to the infection at 64. Gurugram accounts for almost half the state's case burden.

Another report by HT highlights that it has become one of the four "emerging districts of concern" in the country. An official told the paper that Gurugram also figures among one of the top 14 districts in India that contribute to more than 60% of the total active caseload.

The health ministry on June 12 said India's doubling rate of coronavirus cases has improved to 17.4 days. This, even as the country recorded over 10,000 new cases of COVID-19 in a day for the first time.