Coronavirus pandemic | Glenmark launches COVID-19 drug FabiFlu after DCGI nod

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Saturday said it has launched antiviral drug Favipiravir, under the brand name FabiFlu, for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate COVID-19. The Mumbai-based drug firm had on Friday received manufacturing and marketing approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).
FabiFlu is the first oral Favipiravir-approved medication for the treatment of COVID-19, the company said in a statement.
"This approval comes at a time when cases in India are spiralling like never before, putting a tremendous pressure on our healthcare system," Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Chairman and Managing Director Glenn Saldanha said.
