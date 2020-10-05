Coronavirus pandemic disrupted mental health services in 93% countries: WHO

The novel coronavirus pandemic has disrupted mental health services in 93 percent countries worldwide, a World Health Organization (WHO) survey released on October 5 revealed.

The WHO survey was conducted in 130 countries across the world from June 2020 to August 2020.

The survey also revealed that critical mental health services have been disrupted at a time the demand for these services is on the rise across the world as people are dealing with bereavement, isolation, loss of income, anxiety, etc.

Additionally, the WHO survey found that “COVID-19 itself can lead to neurological and mental complications, such as delirium, agitation, and stroke”.

Moreover, “people with pre-existing mental, neurological or substance use disorders are also more vulnerable to SARS-CoV-2 infection ̶ they may stand a higher risk of severe outcomes and even death”.

According to the survey report, COVID-19 has disrupted nearly one-third, or 35 percent, of emergency interventions, which affected people suffering from prolonged seizures, acute substance use withdrawal syndromes, delirium, etc.

As many as 30 percent of the respondents claimed that the pandemic outbreak hindered their access to mental health medication.

Apart from mental health emergencies requiring immediate intervention, critical mental health services were also disrupted in several countries.

That apart, 60 percent respondents claimed disruptions to mental health services for vulnerable people, while disruptions to counselling and psychotherapy services stood at 67 percent.

Mental health programmes and services available at schools and workplaces were adversely affected too.

However, adapting to the changes brought about by the pandemic, as many as 70 percent countries have already adopted to telemedicine or teletherapy to help people needing urgent access to in-person services.

Access to telemedicine and teletherapy was significantly higher in high-income countries at 80 percent, as against less than 50 percent in low-income countries.

Additionally, 89 percent countries have claimed that mental health and psychosocial support is part of their COVID-19 response strategy, although only 17 percent of them have extra funding to cover the expenses for such activities.

WHO Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said: “Good mental health is absolutely fundamental to overall health and wellbeing. COVID-19 has interrupted essential mental health services around the world just when they are needed most. World leaders must move fast and decisively to invest more in life-saving mental health programmes, during the pandemic and beyond.”