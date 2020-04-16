App
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2020 12:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Delhi HC refuses urgent hearing for PIL seeking waiver of school fees during lockdown

The PIL sought the Delhi government and the Directorate of Education to issue directions to all schools under its jurisdiction not to charge school fees or charges from students for a period from April 2020 till the school becomes operational

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image: Delhi High Court
File image: Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court has refused to grant an urgent hearing to a PIL seeking a waiver of school fees during the COVID-19 lockdown period.

The PIL was seeking relief for parents who are facing financial crunch due to the 21-day nationwide lockdown announced by PM Narendra Modi on March 24.

Social activist and advocate Amit Sahni on Wednesday had mentioned the matter before the Registrar of Delhi HC for an urgent hearing. Later, the Registry informed that his request had been rejected, the lawyer claimed.

The PIL sought the Delhi government and the Directorate of Education to issue directions to all schools under its jurisdiction not to charge school fees or charges from students for a period from April 2020 till the school becomes operational.

It also sought directions to schools "not to pressurise its students to pay fees or charges etc and the government to provide sufficient funds to the schools to bear its liabilities, viz, salary to staff or other expenses in order to strike a balance in the larger public interest".

The plea further highlighted that Haryana had issued directions to all unaided and private schools not to pressurise its students or parents to deposit fees or charges till school becomes operational; if any school pressurises its students or parents, then strict disciplinary action would be taken.

Due to suspension of court functioning during the lockdown, the Delhi HC is only hearing extremely urgent matters through video conferencing.

First Published on Apr 16, 2020 12:12 pm

tags #coronavirus #Delhi High Court

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.