Coronavirus pandemic | Delhi govt launches e-token system for sale of liquor

In order to curb violations of social distancing norms, crowding and law and order issues during sale of liquor in the city, the Delhi government has launched an e-token system. The state government has issued a web link where residents can register for their e-token.
Delhi Government has launched an e-token system (demo token in pic) for the sale of liquor in the national capital. This decision has been taken in view of crowding at liquor shops so that social distancing can be maintained. A web link has been issued for the same: Delhi Govt pic.twitter.com/rqgzQ5bfEg
Thousands have lined up in serpentine queues since May 4 when the government allowed sale of liquor in the city in conformity with the Centre’s guidelines relaxing the national lockdown.
According to a India TV report, it is mandatory for shopkeepers to adopt the token system. Additionally, the Excise Department will now distribute tokens and coupons to the public to ensure that social distancing norms are being followed at the liquor shop.
The state government has also directed the departments in charge of government-owned liquor shops to take all measures to ensure those stepping out to buy liquor do not violate rules.
Moreover, to beat the huge crowd at liquor shops, the Delhi government officials are also deliberating on the idea of home delivery – especially after several states including Punjab, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal launched web portals to enable home delivery.Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.
