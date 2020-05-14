App
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 07:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Currency notes spread COVID-19, plastic money not a great alternative either: Experts

According to a study conducted in March, COVID-19 virus can survive on cardboard for up to 24 hours

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

According to experts, the novel coronavirus infection can spread through banknotes. However, the risk of contracting the infection from cash is lower in comparison to person-to-person spread, AP reported.

According to a study conducted in March, COVID-19 virus can survive on cardboard for up to 24 hours.

While many businesses worldwide have banned cash transactions, the study revealed that using a plastic debit or credit card does not eliminate the risk either.

Close

Track this blog for live updates on coronavirus pandemic

related news

The study found that the coronavirus can live on a plastic surface for up to three days. However, it has not been proved that people can get infected by coming in contact with the contaminated surface.

SBI Research had earlier urged the government to consider the possibility of using polymer currency notes, instead of paper currency notes.

"Experts say that the virus can spread through currency notes. Hence, it is better to switch to digital mode of transactions. However, since total avoidance of cash is not feasible in India, there is a need for a safer alternative to paper currency notes," SBI Research had said.

The Confederation of All India Traders also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to drive India towards the adoption of polymer currency.

The World Health Organisation had last month advised taking measures to maintain proper hygiene post handling of notes.

According to data from the Reserve Bank of India, 10,875 crore banknotes are in circulation as of March 31, 2019.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic

First Published on May 14, 2020 07:11 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India

