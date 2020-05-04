Coronavirus pandemic | Cops book Mumbai doctor for ‘sexually assaulting’ COVID-19 patient

The Mumbai police has booked a 34-year-old doctor for allegedly sexually assaulting a 44-year-old male COVID-19 patient in the ICU ward of Wockhardt hospital in Mumbai on May 1. According to a report in The Indian Express, the accused was admitted to the hospital just a day earlier.

Agripada police, however, has not questioned or arrested the accused as he may be infected. "Instead, he has been placed in quarantine inside his home in Thane and is being monitored," a police official said.

The hospital said it has sacked the accused. “The doctor was on his first day of duty as he had joined the previous day. Following the receipt of information of misconduct, the administration immediately informed the police. Subsequently, the doctor was terminated,” Wockhardt said in a statement.

Police sources said the accused had been recruited by the hospital on April 30, the same day the patient was admitted. The alleged incident took place around 9.30 am on May 1, they said.

Police has registered a case under IPC sections 377 (unnatural offences), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of diseases endangering life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of diseases endangering life), based on a complaint from the hospital’s HR head.

The complaint states that after entering the patient’s room in the ICU on May 1, the accused made physical advances that the patient tried to resist. “The patient raised an alarm when the doctor assaulted him and staffers who were stationed outside went inside the room,” said an officer.

The complainant then informed hospital authorities about the incident. “The hospital took a decision to inform both the police and BMC,” an official said.

“We have registered a case but we have not arrested the doctor. He came in close contact with the patient, so we suspect he might have gotten infected,” said Senior Police Inspector Savlaram Agwane of Agripada station. “We are yet to take a statement from the victim and the suspect,” an investigator said.

A senior doctor from the hospital said it had to urgently recruit doctors after a policy decision was taken to keep those above 60 years old with co-morbidities at home as a precautionary measure.

Wockhardt Hospital reopened on April 23 after being sealed for nearly a month when 80 staffers were infected with COVID-19.