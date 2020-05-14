Coronavirus pandemic | Boarding passes will not be stamped by CISF personnel at airports

Aviation security regulator Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has said CISF personnel will not be stamping any passenger's boarding pass during the pre-embarkation security check (PESC) at airports until further notice.

The move aims to minimise touchpoints amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also, every airport operator will have to ensure that there are enough CCTV cameras at an appropriate height in the PESC area to record the identity of a passenger and his or her boarding pass.

This order has been issued in view of the "prevailing situation of COVID-19 pandemic and countermeasures being taken to contain its spread by touch/contact", the BCAS noted in its order.

Over 13 CISF personnel, posted at airports in Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad, have tested positive for COVID-19 till date.

All scheduled commercial passenger flights have been suspended in light of the nationwide lockdown to curb the coronavirus pandemic, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on March 24. However, repatriation flights, medical evacuation flights, and cargo flights have been allowed to operate.

The novel coronavirus has infected over 75,000 people and killed around 2,400 in India till date.

