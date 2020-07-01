Coronavirus pandemic | Blood test can predict severity of COVID-19, says study

According to a study published by researchers from the University of Virginia (UVA), clinicians can examine the blood of COVID-19 patients to identify those at greatest risk of severe illness. The examination can even help to pinpoint cases which are most likely to need a ventilator, the study says. The discovery could lead to new treatments to prevent deadly "cytokine storms" seen in severe cases of COVID-19.

As per a News18 report, the researchers found that upon diagnosis, the levels of a particular cytokine in the blood could be used to predict later outcomes. Cytokines - proteins produced by immune cells - are responsible for severe overreactions by the immune system, known as cytokine storms, associated with the novel coronavirus infection and other serious illnesses.

Track this blog for LIVE updates on the COVID-19 outbreak

"This could lead to a novel way to prevent respiratory failure in COVID-19 patients by inhibiting this immune cytokine. We plan to test this in a model of COVID-19 prior to considering a clinical trial," UVA researcher Bill Petri said.

The team identified 57 COVID-19 patients treated at UVA who ultimately required a ventilator. The researchers then tested blood samples taken from the patients within 48 hours of diagnosis or hospital admission. They compared the results with those from patients who did not wind up needing a ventilator.

The researchers said the discovery could become part of a scoring system to let doctors flag at-risk COVID-19 patients for closer monitoring and personalised interventions. The finding also identifies cytokines doctors could target as a new treatment approach, according to the findings shared on the pre-print server medRxiv.org.