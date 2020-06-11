Coronavirus pandemic | Blood group O less susceptible to COVID-19, shows study

COVID-19 patients with blood group O are less likely to test positive for coronavirus, said a new report published by 23andMe study.

Researchers, who observed 10,000 COVID-19 patients, found that individuals with type O blood are between 9 and 18 percent less likely than individuals with other blood types to have tested positive for coronavirus, reported India Today.

Preliminary results suggested that O blood group is more protective against SARS-CoV-2 — the virus that causes COVID-19. However, there is a little difference susceptibility among other blood types, the study found.

After adjusting the data to account for factors like age and pre-existing illnesses the findings were the same.

“Even with these sample sizes, it might not be enough to find genetic associations,” Adam Auton, lead researcher on the 23andMe study said, adding that while this evidence is compelling, there is still a long way to go.

However, cardiologist Dr KK Agrawal feels otherwise. According to him there is no proof to suggest a link between coronavirus and a certain blood group.

"Such studies can't be used as evidence because the data of 7,50,000 people (used by 23andMe) is not enough to prove anything, given the population of the country. These are just observation studies and not medical facts," Dr Agrawal said.