Coronavirus pandemic | Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates India's first plasma bank: Here's how it works

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday inaugurated India's first plasma bank. He appealed to people to donate their plasma to treat novel coronavirus patients. Addressing the media, Kejriwal said the eligibility for being a plasma donor is "very strict", and hoped that with this bank, the number of COVID-19 deaths will decrease in the national capital.

He inaugurated the plasma bank, located in the state-run Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS), and urged those who have recovered from the disease to donate plasma to other patients. "Just reviewed Delhi govt's new Plasma Bank. It is world class and modern. Donors are being taken care of very well by staff. I urge recovered Corona patients to come forward and donate their plasma," the Delhi CM tweeted.

Plasma therapy involves taking antibodies from the blood of a person who has recovered from COVID-19 and transfusing those into a coronavirus infected patient to help kickstart the immune system to fight the infection.

Who can donate plasma:

> Those who have tested positive for COVID-19 can donate their plasma> The patient must have fully recovered and must not show any symptoms for at least 14 days.

> Those between 18-60 years old can donate plasma.

Not eligible to donate plasma:

> People weighing less than 50 kg> Those who have ever been pregnant> If suffering from diabetes or hypertension with change in medication in the last 28 days> Those with blood pressure more than 140 and diastolic less than 60 or more than 90

> Additionally, cancer survivors and people with chronic kidney/heart/lung or liver disease cannot donate plasma.

A government doctor will contact the person willing to donate his plasma and get basic details regarding his medical history and other eligibility requirements. Thereafter, the person can come to ILBS to donate his plasma. The government will also bear transportation expenses.

The chief minister said people who have recovered from the virus can contact 1031 and WhatsApp number -- 8800007722 -- where they can get details for plasma donation. The donor will also be given an appreciation letter.

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded 2,442 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally in the city to over 89,000, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 2,803.