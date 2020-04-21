Coronavirus pandemic | After Delhi, drive-through COVID-19 testing facility set up in Mumbai

People in Mumbai can now get tested for COVID-19 at the city's first drive-through testing facility. The facility has been set up at the Western Express Highway in Goregaon, Hindustan Times reported quoting news agency ANI.

Those who wish to get tested can get an appointment and make the payment online. When they arrive at the drive-through testing point, all the patients need to do is sit in their car and roll down their windows. The technician then collects the sample in a contactless manner. No receipt is handed over at the facility; all such requirements, including sending reports, are fulfilled online.

The drive-through testing facility was set up by Mumbai's Suburban Diagnostics, keeping in mind social and physical distancing norms as well as the safety of healthcare workers.

A technician who works at the facility told ANI that they conduct the tests in a manner that does not require the patients to step out of their cars.

The test at the drive-through testing facility is currently available for Rs 4,500. About six to seven tests are being conducted here in a day.

Earlier this month, India's first such drive-through contactless testing booth was set up in Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area by Dr Dang Lab. Several countries around the world are increasingly setting up such facilities as they limit healthcare workers' exposure while also reducing the strain on the already burdened facilities. They also add convenience for patients trying to get tested.

So far, with over 4,600 positive cases, Maharashtra continues to report the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country.