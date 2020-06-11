App
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2020 06:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic: 9-member panel to probe 'under-reporting' of COVID-19 fatalities in Tamil Nadu

Chief Minister K Palaniswami rejected claims of under-reporting of fatalities saying, "There is no ground to conceal deaths and nobody can hide deaths."

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Tamil Nadu government ordered a COVID death audit in Chennai after 200 fatalities, linked to the coronavirus infection, was allegedly not added to the state’s official toll, reported The Indian Express.

As of June 11, Tamil Nadu has reported 36,841, of which 25,937 are in Chennai. The state has reported 326 deaths till Wednesday evening, including 260 within the capital city alone.

Officials blamed the mismatch on a 'procedural lapse'.

Health Secretary Beela Rajesh denied allegations of the under-reporting death toll and said a nine-member reconciliation committee will look into such cases.

“The state has been accurately reporting all COVID-19 deaths. Following reports in media that several deaths were not reported, the set government has formed a committee to assess all these alleged deaths,” Rajesh said, adding that the number of deaths that did not make it to the official toll is yet to be ascertained.

She added, "We suspect that these alleged deaths were cases where people died at home or those that happened at private clinics."

"There were lapses in updating the Chennai's death due to a shortage of staff and the additional workload of managing over 1,000 containment zones," a corporation official told The Indian Express.

After reports emerged, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Dr P Vadivelan issued an order stating, "From now on, all coronavirus deaths in Chennai corporation must be notified on a daily basis”. Vadivelan, who is also heading the reconciliation committee, said the panel will look into each and every death.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K Palaniswami also rejected claims of under-reporting of fatalities. "Where is the difference in deaths? ... there is no ground to conceal deaths and nobody can hide deaths," Palaniswami told reporters on Thursday.

The Chief Minister also reiterated that there was no community transmission of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu and maintained that the spread was through contacts.

A Chennai-based anti-corruption initiative, Arappor Iyakkam, has filed a written complaint to the Health Secretary, claiming that three coronavirus deaths in a government medical college were not added to the state’s official toll.

"Government medical colleges report directly to the Health Department. Even if the department is blaming the city corporation for not reporting about 200 COVID-19 deaths, how did they miss the deaths in a government medical college?, Jayaraman Venkatesan of Arappor Iyakkam quipped.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Jun 11, 2020 06:45 pm

