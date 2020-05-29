App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : May 29, 2020 04:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic: 3 babies die in 48 hours in Chhattisgath quarantine centres; Health Minister says system 'overburdened'

Officials attributed the deaths to heatwave conditions prevailing over north India and overcrowding quarantine centres in the states.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Three girls died in 48 hours in three separate quarantine centres across Chhattisgarh. According to officials, two died due to asphyxiation while they were being fed and the third, a four-month-old infant, had been ill for the last few days. Her COVID-19 report is still awaited.

All three children belonged to migrant families that returned to the state after restrictions on movement were lifted.

"Two babies, an 18-month-old and three-month-old, were severely malnourished," The Indian Express reported quoting sources.

Close

Meanwhile, officials attributed the deaths to heatwave conditions prevailing over north India and overcrowded quarantine centres in the state.

related news

"Strict action would be initiated if the administration finds lapses at the quarantine centres," State Health Minister TS Singh Deo said, adding that the system is overburdened with the increasing number of migrants returning home.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Thursday’s death occurred at a quarantine facility in Balod district. Yuvraj Nishad, along with his wife and two children had returned to his village, Tenga, from Maharashtra on May 14. “The family came on a truck from Maharashtra. We sent the child’s sample on May 25, but the test results are awaited,” said a district official.

The 18-month-old died at a quarantine centre in Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi on Wednesday, three days after arriving from Bhopal. According to officials death was caused by asphyxiation after food got stuck in her throat.

Another three-month-old died on the same day at another centre in Kabirdham distict’s Bandhatola village. Officials said the child’s family had returned from Nagpur on May 11.  "The child was severely malnourished and had been admitted to the local hospital before she died due to asphyxiation while being fed milk," sources said.

"Transit of migrants should have been regulated. There are limits to all systems. As of now, we have a severe backlog in testing because there are just not enough labs," State Health Minister told the newspaper.

29 more people tested positive for coronavirus in Chhattisgarh on Thursday, taking the tally in the state to 398. At present, 2,03,581 people are in 19,216 quarantine centres in the state, while 49,614 people are in home isolation as a precautionary measure.

Follow Moneycontrol's full coverage on the coronavirus pandemic here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 29, 2020 04:55 pm

tags #Chhattisgarh #coronavirus #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Odisha unveils Rs 17,000 crore plan to support people's livelihood hit by economic crisis

Odisha unveils Rs 17,000 crore plan to support people's livelihood hit by economic crisis

COVID-19 impact | India's GDP growth for January-March quarter slows to 3.1%, FY20 at 4.2%

COVID-19 impact | India's GDP growth for January-March quarter slows to 3.1%, FY20 at 4.2%

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announces lockdown relaxations from June 1

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announces lockdown relaxations from June 1

most popular

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.