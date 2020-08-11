172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|coronavirus|coronavirus-pandemic-191-jail-inmates-test-covid-19-positive-in-ups-basti-5684631.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 11, 2020 08:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | 191 jail inmates test COVID-19 positive in UP's Basti

Eight of the inmates with other diseases have been shifted to hospital and anyone else developing symptoms will also be sent to the medical facility, the official said.

As many as 191 inmates of the district jail here were found COVID-19 positive, a senior official said on August 11. According to M Ramesh Chandra, 374 inmates of the jail were tested through rapid antigen tests in a camp organised here on Monday, and of these 191 were found positive though they did not show any symptoms.

The camp was organised on the directives of the district administration, Chandra said, adding that all those found positive have been shifted to an isolation ward set up in barrack number 9 of the jail.

Eight of the inmates with other diseases have been shifted to hospital and anyone else developing symptoms will also be sent to the medical facility, the official said.

District magistrate (incharge) Sarneet Kaur Broca said strict vigil is being maintained in the district after the 191 inmates were found positive for coronavirus.

The inmates have been isolated and given two masks each. The sanitization of the entire jail is being carried out and a team of doctors has been posted there which is carrying out regular check-ups, the official said.

The jail superintendent has been asked to probe into the the reasons leading to infections and submit the report in 24 hours, Broca said.
First Published on Aug 11, 2020 08:00 pm

tags #coronavirus #India

